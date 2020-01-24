Don Lee Black
Don Lee Black, 74, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Don was born Feb. 20, 1945, a son of the late Marie (Swartz) and William Frank Black.
He was co-owner of Black’s Paint and Floor Covering and a member of Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton.
He was united in marriage on June 4, 1965, to Luella K. “Whiz” (Reese) Black, who preceded him in death Dec. 2, 2017. He was also preceded in death by an infant son.
Don is survived by daughters, Pennie Simmons and husband, Gary, of Dayton, and Donna Myers and husband, DJ, of Rockingham; son, Will Black and girlfriend, Heather Dean, of Dayton; sisters, Shirley Dameron of Afton and Carolyn Shirkey and husband, Terry, of Dayton; brothers, Eddie Black and wife, Nellie, of Dayton, Elvert “Pill” Black and wife, Lois, of Dayton, Jerry Black and wife, Carolyn, of Dayton, Bob Black and wife, Patty, of Dayton, and Jim Wood and wife, Kerry, of Crestwood, Fla. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Trenton Simmons and wife, Allie, Megan Rhodes and husband, AJ, Ashley Huffman, Tanner Huffman, Anna Myers, Liam Black, and Kamden Baughman and two great-grandchildren, Austin and Jenna Rhodes.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton with Pastor W.L. “Sonny” Henkel and Mark Reese officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.