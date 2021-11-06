Don Louis Shull went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, October 30. Don was born in 1935 in Bridgewater, Virginia to Hubert and Mabel (Ripley) Shull. He graduated from Bridgewater High School and went on to pursue a Bachelor’s in chemistry from Bridgewater College, PhD in physical chemistry from UVA, and later in life pursued his degree in divinity from Duke University Seminary. While at UVA Don met his future wife, Sylvia Herron, and they were married for 60 years. Don and Sylvia were blessed with two children, Tammy and Sean, whom they loved very much.
Don worked as a physical chemist for DuPont and eventually retired from Texaco Oil Corporation. While with Texaco, he spent many months abroad and overseas while being stationed as a scientist on the companies oil tankers. In 1977 Don was appointed as a scientific advisor to the Virginia House of Delegates. Following the end of this appointment, he continued his education at Duke University and was ordained by the church in 1997. Don continued to spread The Word of God in the Methodist churches in the Shenandoah Valley, including the Mount Pleasant Charge parishes in Mount Jackson and Cedar Grove in Harrisonburg. In 2010 Don retired to Harrisonburg to care for Sylvia and to be closer to his daughter’s family and his only grandchild.
Don was an imperfect man of God, as many of us are, but his testimony has touched the hearts of many, and brought more people to God than anyone can fathom. He loved his family more than anything. Don loved to play tennis, never missed a high school reunion for him or Sylvia, and was better at crossword puzzles than anyone we knew. He will be missed by all, but we find refuge in knowing he has eternal life with The Lord.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Sylvia, his mother and father, many aunts and uncles, and his brother, Howard. He is survived by his daughter Tammy, her husband Steve, his granddaughter Brougan and her husband Travis, his son Sean and his wife Theresa, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 13 at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Va., at 5 o’clock p.m. He insisted people come as they are, and to join in fellowship as we celebrate his life.
