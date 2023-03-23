Donald Barrie Mowbray, 80, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home. He was born June 20, 1942 and was the son of the late Charles Wilson Mowbray and Arbutus Pearl Mowbray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Dovel Mowbray; a brother, Wilson L. Mowbray; sister, Connie Lam; granddaughter, Chandra Lucas.
Donnie grew up in Elkton and was a long-time member of the Upper Room Church. He enjoyed rabbit and deer hunting and played softball with family and friends for a number of years. He was co-founder of the Elkton Neighborhood Watch. Donnie worked at 7-Up Bottling Company, Dunham Busch and he was a union boiler maker, he worked many years in Louisa, Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia areas. He loved family cook outs and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball.
He is survived by his son, Tim Mowbray and his wife Melinda; brothers, Lenard (Sharon) Mowbray, Jerry Mowbray, and Keith (Judy) Mowbray; grandchildren, Matt and Tyler Mowbray; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Macie, Kasen, Amelia Mowbray; a number of nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Upper Room Church in Elkton with Rev. Barbara Hensley officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Room Church, 14890 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
