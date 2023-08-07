Donald Bryan Bare, 87, of Fulks Run, died Aug. 5, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born May 28, 1936, in Fulks Run and was a son of the late Roy and Margie Conley Bare.
Donald retired from Trumbo Electric in Broadway, was the pastor at Hebron Mennonite Church in Fulks Run for 40 plus years and was also a poultry farmer. He was an avid hunter.
On July 12, 1958, he married the former Arlene Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Michael Bare of Fulks Run, Steven Bare of Fulks Run, Bruce Bare, of Broadway and Brian Bare of Broadway; five grandchildren, Christopher Bare of Fulks Run, Chad Bare of Broadway, Logan Bare of Harrisonburg, Whitney Bare of Fulks Run and Lindsey Bare of Richmond; and three great-grandchildren, Chrishell Vejerano of Broadway, Brielle Bare of Fulks Run and Danielle Neil of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by four siblings, Randy Bare, Preston Bare, Ervin Bare and Delmas Bare.
Pastors Glen Turner and Lane Turner will conduct a graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run. A memorial service will follow at Hebron Mennonite Church at 11 a.m.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to view and sign a guestbook.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
