Donald ‘Cleon’ Tusing
Donald “Cleon” Tusing, 69, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Jan. 5, 1953, in New Market, Va., he was a son of the late Howard Don Tusing and Edith L. (Emswiler) Tusing of Mathias, W.Va.
Cleon was a devoted family guy who loved his family, his God, and his church, New Dale Church of the Brethren, where he served as Superintendent. He was an excellent self-employed carpenter who believed in a hard days work for a decent days wage. He served as President of E.A. Hawse for a number of years.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Monica Cook.
Along with his mother, Edith Tusing of Mathias, he is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ann (Hamilton) Tusing; two sons, Donald Sterling Tusing and wife, Melissa, of Glenville, Pa., and Daniel Scott Tusing and wife, Brittany, of Mathias, W.Va.; a brother, Rodney Tusing of Harrisonburg, Va.; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grady Family Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va., with Pastor Dan Sterns officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to New Dale Church of the Brethren.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.