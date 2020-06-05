Donald “Don” Ray Showalter, 76, a resident of Harrisonburg, died June 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
A son of the late Theodore and Ruth Layman Showalter, he was born on November 11, 1943, in Harrisonburg, where he was a lifelong resident.
Don was a member of First Church of the Brethren. He was a roofing contractor for many years and also worked for Christophel Properties.
On June 9, 1997, he married Sonia Isabel Larios Aguirre Showalter, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Chris Showalter of Elkton; daughter, Claudia Yoder of Harrisonburg; step-sons, Dany Alcaide and wife, Brenda, of Canada, and Yourdy Alcaide and wife, Sarah, of Nebraska; all his grandchildren including Gia Yoder, who was raised in his home, and Vicky, Sebastian, Gaby, Ana Karen, Frida, Keira, Everlee, Benjamin and Daniela, and his sister, Betty Morris of Grottoes.
The family wishes to thank Paul Christophel for his friendship and support through the years.
His body will be cremated at Lindsey Cremation Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First Church of the Brethren, 315 S Dogwood Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Inc. Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 in his memory.
