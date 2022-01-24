Donald ‘Donnie’ Owen Miller
Donald “Donnie” Owen Miller, 50, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his home.
Donnie was born in Harrisonburg on March 16, 1971, a son of the late Linda Lou (Randolph) and Allen O. Miller.
He worked for Virginia Poultry Growers for over 19 years.
Donnie is survived by a brother, Allen Christopher and wife, Pennie, of Afton; nephews, Joshua Miller and Christopher Miller; nieces, Cassandra Miller and Jerrica Miller; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth “Bucky” Miller, and a sister, Lora Miller.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor John Christophel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.