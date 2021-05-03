Donald "Donnie" R. Shanholtzer, 75, of Rockingham, went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Donnie was born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 1, 1945, a son of the late Evelyn Kathleen (Obaugh) and Carter Junior Shanholtzer.
He worked as a contractor and was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.
On Aug. 5, 1972, he was united in marriage to Linda (Ratliff) Shanholtzer, who survives.
Donnie is also survived by a sister, Barbara Loflin of Grottoes; brother, Ronnie Shanholtzer of Dayton; nephews, Christopher Loflin and family of Stuarts Draft and Jason Loflin and family of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ross Loflin, and sister-in-law, Janice Shanholtzer.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Dayton Cemetery with Pastors Adrian Mills, Jim Harrison and Joe Stoner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or Harrisonburg Hose Company No. 4, 210 E. Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.