Donald E. Good, 83, of Stanley, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Stanley and was a son of the late Luther Leon Good and Annie Pauline Hilliard Good.
Donald worked as a shipping clerk for Wallace Computer Services in Luray for 26 years.
On Aug. 24, 1962, he married Lou Madeline Dodson Good, who died on Nov. 22, 2006.
He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Tate and husband, Robbie, of Stanley; a son, Donald E. “J.R.” Good Jr. and wife, Cheryl, of Stanley; a brother, James Nelson Good of Stanley; four grandchildren, Megan Tate Price, Wesley Tate and wife, Destiny, Dillon Good and fiancée, Elizabeth, and Logan Good; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Price, Pearl Tate and Delilah Tate; and two special friends, Tony Varner and Harley Comer. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil and Carlton Larry Good Sr.
The Bradley Funeral Home will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, to sign the register book.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, May 14, at Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
