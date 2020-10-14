Donald Edward Blosser
Donald “Donnie” “Burhead” Edward Blosser, 80, of Broadway, died peacefully at his home on Oct. 12, 2020. Donnie was born Oct. 16, 1939, in Timberville to the late Dewey and Helen (Depoy) Blosser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Jean Coffman.
He married the former Hilda Louise Crider on June 3, 1960, who survives.
Donnie worked for C.C. Turner Farms, Blauch Brothers, and Smith’s Transfer. He retired in 2003 after 30 years of driving for Wilson Trucking. Those 30 years were accident-free.
In addition to his wife, Donnie is survived by his children, Donna Hunt and husband, Phillip, Duane Blosser and wife, Jennifer, Diana Young and husband, Jason, and Danell Blosser; his sister, Joyce Showalter and husband, Ralph; and a brother, Carroll Wayne Blosser and wife, Linda. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gavin Blosser, Brandon Lambert, Valerie Den Hartog and husband, Brad, Phillip Hunt II and wife, Jacqueline, and Scott Strawderman; one stepgranddaughter, Crystal Stotser and husband, Zach; his great-grandchildren, Jacob Blosser, Sadie Patterson, Xavior Lambert, Josiah and Madeline Den Hartog; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Gavin and Trinity Stotser.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Christian Church in Broadway with the Rev. Gary Ziegler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice or the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
