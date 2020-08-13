Donald Edward Smith Jr., 62, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home due to complications with kidney failure.
Mr. Smith was born July 21, 1958, in Sayre, Pa., and was the son of Ruth McPherson Smith and the late Donald Edward Smith Sr.
Don was a middle school history teacher and a member of Divine Unity Community Church, where he was a devoted Christian. He graduated from Mansfield University in 1988 and from James Madison University in 1990, receiving his Masters in teaching. He had numerous jobs, but his passions were teaching, history, traveling to battlefields and reading. Don will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
On Aug. 8, 1992, he married Faith Nina Smith (nèe Nichols), who survives.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his children, Danielle Marie Smith and Dorothy Blair Furman (David).
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Lake at Cedar Hill, 4631 Wengers Mill Road, Linville, VA 22834.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AVA Care of Harrisonburg, 833 MLK Jr. Way., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.