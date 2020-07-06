Donald Everett Stewart, age 80, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away July 4, 2020. Mr. Stewart was born in Rocky Grove, Pa., on Oct. 5, 1939, and was raised at the Bethesda Children’s Home in Meadville, Pa., and by his foster parents, the late Irvin and Betty Weaver of Erie, Pa.
He was a member of Grace Covenant Church, where he faithfully saved seats for his family members every Sunday. He served many years with both the Harrisonburg and Bridgewater Rescue Squads. His passion for the rescue squad eventually led him to being an athletic trainer at Turner Ashby High School for both football and basketball. His most beloved pastime, however, was supporting his children and grandchildren as they participated in sports. He was often found seated in the bleachers of numerous gyms and ball fields. Along with being his children’s and grandchildren’s most vocal fan, he was also the ultimate baby-whisperer, rock-a-byer, and whistler.
Donald was previously employed with Lowe’s of Harrisonburg and Equipco Rental and Sales, also of Harrisonburg, as a commercial construction sales manager. He continued to be a familiar face with contractors throughout the Valley.
In 1963, he moved to Canadohta Lake, Pa., where he met the love of his life, Fred Lorraine McLain. The “Lake” was where their love story began and they celebrated 55 years together.
Also surviving are daughters, Chrissy Brooks and husband, Kenny, of Blacksburg, Dawn Hite and husband, Matt, of Harrisonburg, and April Detamore and husband, Shannon, of Bridgewater; son, David Stewart and wife, Allyson, of Boston, Mass.; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas, Aliesse, Laurel, Kendyl, Ross, Chloe, Gabrielle, and Sloane, and six great-grandchildren, Cordell, Brayden, Noah, Isaac, Kinsley, and Zachary.
In addition to his foster parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Glenn Stewart.
He will be deeply missed and life as his family knew it, will never be the same. He would want to be remembered as someone who lived life to the fullest and believed that, “Home is what you make of it.”
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Grace Covenant Church in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
