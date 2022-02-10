Local hellraiser Donald Harpine of Mayland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2022. He was welcomed with loving arms by his Mom, (Neola Harpine), Pap (Carroll Harpine), Brother (Keith Harpine) and girlfriend (Tina Gibson).
He leaves behind his abundantly sweet daughter, MoonieMoon (Lindsey Moon Stewart), whom he adored whole heartedly. His biscuit and gravy loving dog, Sabrina and Momma kitty. His helpful brother (James Harpine) and loving sister (Diana Coffmen). A wonderful crew of non-biological brothers. His bonus kids, Tabitha, Samantha, Sonny, Eddie and Stephanie; and an armful of grandkids!
You could find Donnie on his front porch drinking a cold one, waving to folks going up and down the road while listening to 98.5 Rock or the birds chirping especially Ricky. He enjoyed dipping when the river was up, deer hunting when the leaves started falling, mushroom and asparagus hunting and riding over to the Mash to look at the deer in the field. He loved making pit chicken, ham pot pie (with real homemade dumplings not that store bought junk) and fried deer tenderloin that would make you wanna slap your grandma it was so good!
He was the most giving person you could meet. Poorer than a church mouse most days but anyone who ever left his house was fed or left with something in hand. With that being said if anyone would like to make a donation to Meal On Wheels in honor of Donnie's giving heart you can send it to 975 South High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
No service will be held, but a bonfire in the field is in the works. His ashes will be spread up on the Massanutten Mountain and under the grapevine at his home.
A big thank you goes out to Hospice who went above and beyond with the care they provide. Angels in disguises they are. If anyone would like to make a donation in honor of Pops you can send it to 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Take your time but I'll see ya one the other side. -Donnie
