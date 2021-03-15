Donald Hoover, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 6, 1954, and was a son of the late Harry Lee and Janet (Long) Hoover.
Donald had worked for Nielsen Builders. He was baptized at Marshall Baptist Church in Georgia. He loved to fish.
He is survived by four sisters, Debbie Hartman of Harrisonburg, Melissa Hoover of South Carolina, Rebecca Bracknell of Kodak, Tenn., and Audrey Force of Spring, Texas; four brothers, Franklin Hoover of Singers Glen, Eugene Hoover of Harrisonburg, Lee Price of Mathias, W.Va., and Michael Hoover of Thomson, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his sister, Pamela Hoover.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
