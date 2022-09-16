1932-2020
There will be a graveside memorial service with military honors for Don Atkinson Sr., late husband of Libby Almond Atkinson, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. at the McGaheysville Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Service will be conducted by the Rev. Wayne Wright. Reception to follow at home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.