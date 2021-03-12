Donald Lee ‘Buster’ Riggleman Jr.
Donald Lee “Buster” Riggleman Jr., 56, of Broadway, Va., passed away at his residence on March 10, 2021. He was born March 26, 1964, to Donald L. Riggleman Sr. of Broadway and Alma Jean Breeden Sullivan of Shenandoah.
Buster worked as a carpenter for Donald Riggleman Construction. He was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren. He liked riding motorcycles, was an avid hunter, loved his pets, and adored his family.
His wife, the former Linda Sue Miller, preceded him in death on April 23, 2012.
Surviving are two daughters, Misty Riggleman and her fiancé, Bobby Whetzel of Shenandoah and Carissa Smith of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Damon, Gracie and Hayden; one sister, Rose Comer and husband, Roger “Peanut” of Shenandoah; two nieces, Samantha Royer and husband, Adam, and Jennifer Fishback and husband, Michael; three great-nieces, Lacey, Emma and Serenity; stepmother, Judy Riggleman; stepbrothers and stepsisters, Sherry Caplinger and husband, Brent, Kay Layman and husband, Doug, and Timothy Wolfe and wife, Kathleen; stepsister-in-law, Debbie Wolfe; step-nieces and step-nephews, Devin, Ashley, Amanda, Holly, Logan and Jonathan; two step-great nephews, Cam and Hunter; and four step-great nieces, Amanda, Holly, Bralyn and Sadie.
Two sisters, Rita Earls and Judy Dove and husband, Alton Dove; and stepbrother, John “Yogi” Wolfe, preceded him in death.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. Burial at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery will follow. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at the church and cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
