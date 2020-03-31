Donald Lee Campbell, 78, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Donald was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Shenandoah, Va., and was the son of the late Hazel Campbell.
Donald had a lengthy career with Alliance Manufacturing/Genie, from where he retired. He was a successful car enthusiast and enjoyed getting together with his friends to work on his cars. He attended car shows and raced dirt track racing in Virginia and North Carolina.
On Aug. 19, 1972, he married Judy Lorraine Good, who survives. Also surviving are a grandson, Tanner Dofflemyer; and a daughter, Sue Halac and her children, Sibel and Aylsa.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Greene.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Dan Bassett officiating.
Friends may call or visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, to pay their final respects.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22949.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
