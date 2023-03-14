Donald Lee Campbell
Donald Lee Campbell, 88, of Celina, Ohio went to meet Jesus on March 1, 2023. He was a son of the late Martha and Lee Campbell of Stanley, Va.
He is survived by brother, Roy Campbell of Stanley; his children, Ronald (Sharon) Campbell of Stanley, Dannie (Angela) Campbell and Virginia (Terrone) Finley; 35 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several stepchildren. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Jane Fries; brother, Wayne Campbell; son, Rodney Campbell; and granddaughter, Faith Campbell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.