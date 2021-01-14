Donald Lee “D.L.” Davis, 82, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Otis Lee and Helen Baugher Davis. He is also preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Morris, Goldie Helsley and Violet Hensley and special son-in-law, Daniel King.
He worked at Dupont in Waynesboro for 35 years. Mr. Davis was a founding member of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Department serving 57 years with lifetime membership. He served in all capacities except as Chaplain and treasurer. He was voted Fireman of the Year numerous times. On Dec. 16, 2019, he was awarded the Gerald Monger Community Service Award. He enjoyed living in Elkton, talking and visiting within the community. He was known “to never meet a stranger.”
On March 4, 1960, he married Violet Lawson, who survives along with daughters, Linda Ann Davis and Terry Davis King; granddaughters, Raven Danielle King and husband, Vandon, and Morgan Davis King. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Elk Run Cemetery. Honors will be presented by the Elkton Volunteer Fire Department. Friends may pay their respects at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Friday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friends may call the home at 540-298-9565 at any time.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Elkton Volunteer Fire Department, 14171 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.