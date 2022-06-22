Donald Lee “Donnie” “Okie” Lambert Jr., 68, of Mount Sidney, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born March 1, 1954, and was a son of the late Donald Lee Sr. and Betty Ruth (Smith) Lambert.
Donnie was a truck driver for 44 years, and had driven for Harris Trucking and Houff Transfer. He retired in 2017. He liked antique cars and riding his Harley. He attended Mount Sidney United Methodist Church.
On June 6, 1998, he was united in marriage to Yvonne (Showalter) Lambert, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Belissa Elaine Lambert of Harrisonburg; son, Donald Lee Lambert III and wife, Tomi, of Mount Sidney; two sisters, Debbie Woods and husband, Gary, of Mount Solon and Sherry Thompson of Grottoes; and brother, Richard Martin Lambert of Mount Sidney. He is also survived by grandchildren, Justus Good, Harlee Lambert, Dixie Lambert (Jay Moats), Amber Lambert, Tracy Lambert, Tynia Lambert, Jeffrey Heatwole, Sarah Pomerinke (Cory), Zack Skalla, Tyler Lambert, Angel Wright (Chris), AJ Lambert, and Dakota Gray; great-grandchildren, Rydar Heatwole, Zoey Boyne, Raelynn Moats, Oakley Moats, Silas Thomasson, Athena Thomasson, Paisley Wright, Tucker Wright, Addie Turner, Abby Turner, and Allison Turner; three great-grandchildren on the way; aunts, Doris Hullings and Jean Prichett; brother-in-law, Keith Showalter; nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Lucky.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Michael Turner; two infant great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Eddie Thompson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater or at the home in Mount Sidney anytime.
A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens in Staunton at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23, with Brett Isernhagen and the Rev. Russell Heinrich officiating.
The family requests donations to Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
