Donald Lee Fadely, 87, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Donald was born May 11, 1934, to the late Joseph and Mamie Lindamood Fadely.
On Jan. 2, 1957, he married Alma Fadely, who precedes him in death. He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Bauserman (Danny) of Woodstock, Jean Murphy (Gary) of Mount Jackson and Donna Housden (Chris) of Luray; six grandchildren, Heather, Mary Beth, Scott, Greg, Michael, and Ethan; six great-grandchildren, Travis, Dustin, Madison, Natalee, Alexis and Taylor; and a sister, Betty. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph, and sisters, Reva and Wanda.
Family night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in Hudson Cross Roads Community Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Diehl will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Conicville Fire Department, 763 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
A special thank you to Conicville Fire Department, Mount Jackson Rescue Squad.
A small memorial service and meal will be at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
