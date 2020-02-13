Donald Lee Martin, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Martin was born March 11, 1934, in Washington County, Md., and was a son of the late Raymond Charles and Sarah Rudolph Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Benner and Iris Shank, and a daughter, Sharon Barnhart.
Donald was an owner/operator for much of his 50-year career in the trucking industry. He traveled extensively in all 48 states and much of Canada. He spent the final 10 years of his career driving for Walmart Transportation, retiring in 2010. Donald had numerous passions away from work, foremost his family and his love for music. He played the guitar for all of his adult life including a number of professional recordings with the Valley based gospel quartet, the Loyalaires.
On June 13, 1953, he married Betty Lou Wilfong, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Michael Martin and wife, Lorna, of Harrisonburg and Mark Martin and wife, Nova, of Weyers Cave; daughter, Deborah Barnhart and husband, Dennis, of Dayton; brother, Raymond Martin and wife, Konnie, of Newport, Mich.; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 3727 14th St. NE, Washington, DC 20017-3004.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.