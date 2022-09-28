Donald Lee Moyers Sr. (Don), age 88, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Sept. 24, 2022.
Don was born in New Market on Aug. 22, 1934, the first son of the late Pete and Eunice Moyers.
He was a graduate of New Market High School and Strayer College. He went on to have a successful accounting career and retired from Riddleberger Brothers Inc.
He lived a life packed full with six children, community service and athletics. He loved baseball and played for the New Market Rebels for a few years. But more than any other sport, he had a lifelong passion for golf. He grew up playing at Shenvalee and later joined Spotswood Country Club where he was a lifetime member and a past president of the men’s club.
He was highly involved in the community--serving as Mayor of New Market for many years while his children were young. After moving to Harrisonburg, he became very active in the Lions Club and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 450, where he served as past Exalted Ruler in 1971.
Don was predeceased by his parents, as well as his wife, Martha, who passed away in 2009, and his son, Matt, who passed away earlier this year. He is survived by his children, D.L. and Debra Moyers from Harrisonburg and their daughter, Blake; Debbie and Don Slappey from Roswell, Ga., and their children, Matt and Samantha; Mike and Carol Moyers from Stanardsville and their children, Shelley, Rusty, Bill, Katie and Mikey; Andy Moyers and Cary Moyers, both from Harrisonburg; his stepdaughter, Deena Catalone from Harrisonburg and her children, Smith and Dylan. Also, he is survived by his brother, Bob from New Market and his children, Jan and Ernie Foltz and Jill and Bob Bush; and his brother, Bill and wife, Shirley, of Woodstock and their children, Greg, Brad and Amy, and Kirk and Jennifer.
The family welcomes friends to a visitation at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5-7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market with Pastor Brad Burke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery with Elks Rites by B.P. O. E. No. 450.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia chapter, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 in memory of Martha Moyers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.