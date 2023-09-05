Donald Lee Riggleman, 85, of Broadway, passed away Sept. 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born July 24, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Simon Peter and Martha Bazzle Riggleman.
Donald owned and operated Donald Riggleman Contracting, where he built homes and apartment buildings.
On Dec. 14, 1978, he married the former Judy Depoy, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Rose (Peanut) Comer; adopted son, Wesley Riggleman (Leigh Ann); grandchildren, Samantha Royer (Adam), Jennifer Fishback (Mike) and Misty Riggleman (Bobby); great-grandchildren, Lacy Smith, Emma Smith, Serenity Fishback, Damon Viands, Gracie Whetsel and Hayden Feggans; daughter-in-law, Debra Wolfe; stepchildren, Sherry Caplinger (Brent), Kay Layman (Doug) and Tim Wolfe (Kathleen); step-grandchildren, Ashely Caplinger, Devin Caplinger, Jonathon Wolfe, Logan Wolfe, Amanda Orebaugh and Holly Coffman; step-great-grandchildren, Sadie Caplinger, Hunter Caplinger, Braelynn Orebaugh, Mia Orebaugh, Addie June Coffman and Kamdyn Wolfe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald “Buster” Riggleman; daughters, Judy Ann Dove and Rita Fay Earls; and stepson, John Yogi Wolfe.
Pastor Jerry Ruff will conduct a memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland.
The burial will be held privately at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
