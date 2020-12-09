Donald Lee See
Donald Lee See, 65, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville, Va. He was born March 7, 1955, to the late Fay See.
He was an advertising agent with WSIG.
Donald is survived by a half sister, Linda S. Wine, and a half brother, Fredrick See.
Pastor Dean Williams will conduct a graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Mathias Community Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The casket will be closed and there will be nothing at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Social distancing and face masks will be required at the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.