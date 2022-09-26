Donald Lee Wenger, 83, of Port Republic, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home. Don was born June 7, 1939, at Spring Hill and was the son of the late Jacob A. Wenger and Margaret Acker Wenger.
Don lived most of his life in the Port Republic area and was a 1957 graduate of Montevideo High School. He had previously been employed at Cross Keys Farm Bureau, Walker Manufacturing and E.I. Dupont.
On Sept. 4, 1960, he married Jane Jarrels Wenger, who survives. They had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Don was a member of the Mill Creek C.O.B. He was a strong believer in serving and had been a volunteer for the Brethren Mennonite Center, the Grottoes Food Pantry, a bell ringer for the Salvation Army and spent many weeks serving as a volunteer for the Brethren Disaster Service following numerous storms and floods.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his three children, A. Wenger, Jon T. Wenger of Port Republic and Bethany W. Prevatt (Bob) of North Garden, Va.; two sisters, Nancy Howell (Jay) of Newport News and Margaret Sheridan of Harrisonburg; a granddaughter, Maggie Jane Prevatt of North Garden, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Norman B. Jarrels of Mount Crawford and Arthur Frazier of Elkton; sister-in-law, Dorothy J. Goyer (Ron) of Moneta; a number of nieces and nephews; and a Fresh Air daughter and longtime friend, Vickie Long Nikol (Bob) of Smithtown, N.Y. Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his older sister, Corrine Wenger Frazier.
A memorial service for Don will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Mill Creek C.O.B with Pastor Glenn Bollinger and Pastor Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be private at Mill Creek.
Friends are welcome to meet with the family in the church social hall following the service at the church or at Don's home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Disaster Ministries, 601 Main St., P.O. Box 188, New Windsor, MD 21776 or the Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
