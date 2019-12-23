Donald Oneil Snow, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1937, to the late Herman and Omie Snow. He was married to Rachel Shifflett Snow on May 3, 1958, who preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2019.
Donald, along with Rachel, were charter members of Charlottesville Church of the Brethren. They attended Mill Creek Church of the Brethren until illness prevented them from doing so.
Donald worked as a produce manager for 30 years at Safeway Stores. He was able to retire at 48 years old. At that time, he and Rachel moved to Myrtle Beach, where he was proud to say they were on an 11-year vacation. In his retirement, he was happy to put Mom's interest center stage and he was her 24/7 caregiver during her illness. He had such an amazing gift for fixing things and he was the ultimate, recycler; he would reuse everything in so many possible ways, a trait he most likely inherited from his dad.
He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Snow of Ruckersville and Kelly McDaniel and husband, Eddie, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Samuel Snow and wife, Patricia; five grandchildren, Jeremy Thacker, Karry White and husband, Jon, Amanda Allen, Eddie (EJ) McDaniel and Zackary McDaniel; three great-grandchildren, Lillybelle, Rosalie and Jasmine Allen. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Zelia Lawson (Haywood), Dottie White (Alfred) and Bertha Adams (Eugene); and a brother-in-law, Wilbert Shifflett (Shirley).
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison conducted by Pastors Tom Williams and Glen Bollinger with interment in Ruckersville Cemetery.
The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, Gloria Wegman and Tammy Whitsel, for their tireless service and the RMH Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Charlottesville Church of the Brethren or Mill Creek Church of the Brethren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.