Donald Orth Grimes Jr.
Donald Orth Grimes Jr. of Harrisonburg, Va., died peacefully on Jan. 5, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. Born in Baltimore, Md., Don was the son of Donald Sr. and Martha Heron Grimes. He was 84 years old at the time of his death.
Known for his generosity as well as his droll sense of humor, Don leaves behind many friends and family members who will miss him dearly. After serving for decades in various federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area, Don and his beloved wife of 55 years, Kathleen (nee Koontz of Elkton, Va.), retired to the Shenandoah Valley, where they made their home in the shadows of Massanutten Peak. Kathleen and her sister, Marie Koontz Frey, grew up on the family farm in the Valley and had both taught elementary school in the area.
Most recently, Don and Kathleen resided at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where the wonderful VMRC staff loved and cared for them both. Kathleen passed away in April 2020.
Don is survived by his aunt, Jean Leithauser (Rockville, Md.); his sister, Martha Grimes Childress (Roswell, N.M.); his sister-in-law, Marie Frey (Elkton, Va.); a niece, Jane Childress Harvard (Roswell, N.M.); and two nephews, Gordon Childress (San Anselmo, Calif.) and Ed Boswell (Charlotte, N.C).
A memorial will be held at a later date in 2021 for both when it is safe for family and friends from out of state to travel to Elkton.
