Donald Ralph Johnson
Donald Ralph Johnson, 79, of Racine, Wis., formerly of Picher, Okla., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Cross Lake, Minn., after spending a beautiful fall day fishing with two good friends.
Don was born in Redding, Calif. on Dec. 17, 1941, to Carl and Bertha (Truesdell) Johnson. His family moved to Oklahoma when Don was two, first to Quapaw for six months, and then to Picher, which is where Don grew up.
Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Sharon; his son, Dave (Alyssa); daughter, Allyson (Andrew) Docksey; grandsons, Carter and Cole; brother, David (Dianne) Johnson; sister, Liz Johnson (Jon Kaplan); sisters-in-law, Nancy Holtz and Linda Mannetter (Zdislav Milijec); nephews, Drew (Sarah) Johnson, and Adam (Becky) Mannetter; nieces, Beth (Will) Bell, Carrie (Steve) Stern, and Kim (Eric) VanDyke, and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, Wis., on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, for a visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering Don’s life will follow at 2 p.m.
Memorials have been suggested to HOPE Safehouse, 1234 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI 53405, Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, or Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026.
See the funeral home’s website for more information, www.draeger-langendorf.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.