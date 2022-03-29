Donald Ray Collins Sr.
Donald Ray Collins Sr., 73, of New Market, Va., passed away March 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Maysville, W.Va. to the late Carl Denver and Bertha Alma Nesselrodt Collins.
He worked for Americast as a road repairman. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970. He was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
On June 2, 2000, he married the former Melissa Dovel, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Donald Collins Jr. and wife, Ava, of Timberville; two daughters, Michelle Lutz and companion, Cody Wilson, of Mount Jackson and Elizabeth Lutz and husband, Joe, of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandchildren, Savannah Collins, Lylah Lutz Wilson, Julius Thornburg and Logan Lutz Wilson; one brother, Carl Randall Collins Sr. of Timberville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Two brothers, Roger Lee Collins and Orville Leo Collins, preceded him in death.
Pastors Rob Nykamp and Larry Aikens will conduct a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Church of the Brethren.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The body was cremated.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
