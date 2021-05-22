Donald Ray Mills
Donald Ray Mills, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Buffalo Gap, Va., to the late Miller Franklin Mills and Sallie May Corbin.
Donald was a heavy equipment operator in Montgomery County, Md. He was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist.
On May 3, 1953, he married the former Leona Mathias, who preceded him in death Jan. 11, 2009.
Surviving is one stepdaughter, Jackie Hane; one stepson, Sheldon Conway; two stepgrandsons, Tom Hane and Glen Hane; one stepgranddaughter, Terry Donner; special adopted family and caregivers, Buck and Cathy Barb, and Paula Bonin; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren, and 6 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
His stepfather, Walter Stern; 5 brothers, and 1 sister, preceded him in death.
Pastors Jonathan Hedrick and Landis Dove will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 14444 Nash Hill Drive, Fulks Run, VA 22830; or Mathias Brethren Church, 38 Brethren Church Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
