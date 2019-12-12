Donald Robinson
Donald Robinson, 82, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
A family memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Elkton Church of God in Elkton.
There will be a public memorial service for family and friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
