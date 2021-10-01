Donald Rutt Witters
1935-2021
Donald Rutt Witters passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at his home in Kitty Hawk, N.C. of cancer. Don Witters was born in 1935 in Ephrata, Pa., and was the only child of the late John W. and Kathryn Z. Witters.
Don Witters’ education included studies from Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown, Pa., Bethany Seminary, Chicago, Ill., and a Ph.D from Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz. He retired after a 38-year teaching career in the field of Psychology at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va.
He was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Don is survived by his wife, Faye A. Witters; his two daughters, Dianne S. Ruscher (Chip), of Tucson, Ariz., and Deborah S. Witters (Brad) of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; one granddaughter, Kristin Ruscher Puech (Philippe), of Dallas, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Cole and Charlotte.
A memorial service was held in Manteo, N.C., where his body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Va.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
