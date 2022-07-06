Donald S. “Donnie” Sipe, 89, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mr. Sipe was born May 5, 1933, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Clyde and Lelia Sipe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary-Evelyn Huffman; three half brothers and four half sisters.
Donnie served our country with the United States Army, where he was a tank mechanic. He attended the Church of Solsburg in Elkton. He was a farmer and heavy equipment mechanic for most of his life and retired from the Town of Elkton after 13 years of service. He was a charter member of the McGaheysville Fire Department, a big fan of Ray Stevens, loved watching baseball games and loved his grandkids very much.
On Dec. 24, 1952, he married Ruby Emma Sipe, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Michael E. Sipe Sr. and wife, Cynthia; four grandchildren, Rebecca Sipe and fiancé, John Taylor, Michael Sipe Jr., Dana Newell and fiancé, David Tippett, and Candace Sipe Seekford and husband, Joey, as well as five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton with Pastor Clyde Plum and Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church or anytime at Mike’s home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of Solsburg, 14695 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
