Donald W. Fullen
Donald Wesley Fullen, 54, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home. Mr. Fullen was born Oct. 23, 1965, and was a son of the late Donald Lee Fullen and Twila Jean Dodson McCaffrey.
He worked as a landscaper. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Capitals fan, who loved the beach, fishing and making people laugh.
On April 23, 1988, he married the former Theressa Lam, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Donald Wesley Fullen Jr. and wife, Amy, of Staunton and Sara Nichole Fullen and fiancé, Landon Crawford, of Linville; a brother, Brad Fullen; and grandchildren, Thomas Joseph “T.J.” Fullen, Elizabeth “Ellie” Michelle Fullen and Bentley Ray Crawford.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
At his wishes, the body was cremated and there will be no viewing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
