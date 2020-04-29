Donald Wayne Gibson, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Gibson was born March 2, 1942, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Early Page and Frances Virginia Malone Gibson.
Mr. Gibson worked at the Daily News-Record and in the poultry industry. In his retirement, he loved to watch movies, remembering every detail.
Surviving are two sisters, Linda Ritchie of Criders and Darlene Boyers and husband, Stephen, of Mount Sidney; sister-in-law, Alice Gibson of Rockingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Allen Gibson and Dennis Eugene Gibson and a brother-in-law, Tony Ritchie.
A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara RMH Foundation, c/o Crisis Response Fund, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
