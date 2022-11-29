Donald Warren Krech, 87, of Rockingham, Va., died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, of natural causes in his beautiful home. He was made comfortable, was in good care, and his wife was by his side.
Born near Boston, Mass., on May 17, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Adeline Thiessen Krech. Donald was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline C. Krech, and his stepson, Bruce A. Boje.
Mr. Krech is survived by his second wife of 17 years, Alice Boje Krech; son, Stephen Krech and his wife, Joyce, of Harrisonburg, Va.; daughter, Cheryl Krech and her partner, Mary Ann Woelfling of Mount Crawford, Va.; daughter, Judith Dulcich and her husband, John, of Bakersfield, Calif.; brother, David Allen Krech of Trenton, Maine; stepdaughter, Barbara Boje of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Jason Krech (son of Stephen), John Dulcich, and Jana Dulcich (children of Judith); step-grandchildren, Chelsea Toone (daughter of Barbara), Cole Boje, Blake Boje, and Britta Boje (children of Bruce); and stepgreat-grandchildren, Brooke Boje (daughter of Blake), Briella Boje, and Cora Johnson (daughters of Britta).
Don was a retired chemical engineer from Merck Pharmaceutical Company, where he served for many years and in multiple capacities, including plant/operations management, in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, California, Scotland, and England. He had a brilliant mind, business savvy, and an eye for investment.
Don lived in Massanutten Village (Va.) for multiple years following retirement. For a time, he was President of the Massanutten Property Owner's Association Board of Directors. After his second marriage, he moved to Magnolia Ridge with his loving wife, Alice.
Don and Alice attended many Lifelong Learning Institute courses at James Madison University. They enjoyed consuming knowledge, engaging in spirited discussions, and remaining physically active; although, travel was their greatest pleasure. They were able to see most of the countries in Europe during their time together. Their adventures took them by plane, train, boat, and bus. They especially enjoyed visiting museums, such as the Tate in London, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Louvre & Orsay in Paris, and the Hermitage in Russia. They traveled extensively across the Americas as well, which included Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), San Francisco (CA, USA), Quebec (Canada), the Canadian Rockies, Bar Harbor (ME, USA), and more.
Don will be missed and remembered fondly. He was an incredibly tall man that towered above most. It seems fitting to say he will be watching over all of us.
A memorial service will be conducted on Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Unitarian Fellowship Church (4101 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801).
The family would like to thank the staff of Sentara Hospice and Carefree Home Health for the care of Mr. Krech.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com and contributions can be made directly to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.