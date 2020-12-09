Donald Wayne Lucas
Donald Wayne Lucas, 62, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 7, 2020.
Don was born Jan. 13, 1958, and was a son of Lloyd Wilson and Betty Jean Lucas, who survive.
He was preceded in death by son, Zachary Lucas; daughter, Angela Lucas; and a sister, Kim Farmer.
Mr. Lucas worked for Greenwood Construction for many years. He enjoyed attending his children’s sporting events. He also enjoyed watching sports and attending dirt track races.
He is survived by four sons, Donald Lucas, Christopher Fitzgerald, Dustin Lucas and companion, Holly Owens, and Shannon Lucas and fiancée, Renee Somers; brothers, Raleigh Lucas and Tommy Lucas; sisters, Marie Madison and husband, David, Brenda Moreno, Lorri Lucas and Teresa Lucas; and four grandchildren.
The funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Jeffery Lucas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
