Donald Wilbur Shifflett
Donald Wilbur Shifflett, 75, of Elkton, passed away April 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 16, 1948, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Wilbur Shifflett and Avis Shifflett Franklin and husband, James. He was raised by his grandparents, Cleveland and Josephine Shifflett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristina Shifflett, and a sister, Betty Perks.
Mr. Shifflett attended school in Dyke, Va. He loved hunting and especially his TV. Donald loved to go to Eastside Speedway, Natural Bridge and was a NASCAR fan with Dale Earnhardt and Chase Elliot being his favorite and he was a Washington Nationals Baseball fan. He retired from Star Heating and Cooling.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby Shifflett (Breeden); sons, Scott Breeden of Shenandoah and Donnie Shifflett Jr. and companion, Danielle Hale, of Waynesboro; daughter, Stephanie Breeden and husband, Robert, of Shenandoah; brothers, Mervin Shifflett of Dyke and Edward Junior Shifflett of Alexandria; grandchildren, Dylan Breeden and girlfriend, Christy Monger, Cody Breeden, Hannah Breeden, Devin Breeden and girlfriend, Jadynn Brown, Hudson Northern and Callie Shifflett; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Breeden, Grayson Monger, Madelyn Monger and Bentley Monger.
A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
