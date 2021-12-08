Donna Ann Lucchese Huffman, 69, of Mount Solon, Va., formerly of Hot Springs, Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.
She was born July 23, 1952, in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of the late Norman Jacob Lucchese and Doris “Dot” Delany Lucchese.
On June 29, 1996, she married Gary Wayne Huffman, her husband of 25 years. Mrs. Huffman worked as a receptionist in Customer Service. She was a member of the Faith Covenant Family Church. She loved going to the beach and enjoyed riding through the community looking at Christmas lights.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Wayne Huffman of Mount Solon; a son, Doug Huffman and wife, Christy, of Grotttoes, Va.; a daughter, Jennifer Rousseau and husband, Brian, of Fishersville, Va.; and three grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Warm Springs Cemetery with Pastor Steve Shaver officiating.
