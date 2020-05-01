Donna Cook Horan, 63, of Strasburg, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.
A private burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Strasburg. A memorial service will be held later.
Donna Lynn Cook was born July 27, 1956, in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late Don Reid and Linda Dillard Cook.
She graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1974 and from Massanutten Vo-Tech in Harrisonburg in 1978 as a licensed practical nurse. She earned an associate degree in nursing with highest honors from Shenandoah College in 1984 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing with highest honors from Old Dominion University in 1997.
As Donna Stover she was a registered nurse in the emergency room at Shenandoah County Memorial Hospital from June 1979 until September 1988 and then the nurse in the Shenandoah County jail until March 1997. She then joined Northwestern Community Services in Woodstock. After leaving Northwestern in September 2014, she was a medical assistant at Valley Behavioral Health in Woodstock until retiring in February 2018.
She was the organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg for some 27 years.
Survivors include her husband, John F. Horan Jr.; two daughters, Abby Lynn Stover Bischoff and Janna Leigh Stover Buhl, both of Strasburg; three brothers, Edward L. Cook Sr. of Strasburg and Eldon Cook and Erick Cook, both of Harrisonburg; and six grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 193 W. Washington St., Strasburg, VA 22657 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, is serving the family of Mrs. Horan.
