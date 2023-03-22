Donna Jean Cook Nesselrodt, 80, a resident of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023.
Mrs. Nesselrodt was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Fort Seybert, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late William “Jack” and Olive Pennington Cook.
She worked for Dunham Bush and Wampler Foods. She loved camping, going to flea markets and eating at Traditions Restaurant. She was a member of Victory Fellowship Church.
On May 23, 1964, she married Orven Dale Nesselrodt, who survives.
Also surviving are three sisters-in-law, Sue Meyerhoeffer, Sandra McDorman and Sue Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nesselrodt was preceded in death by her siblings, Garnett Varner, William “Rex” Cook, John Cook and Mary Smith.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Rawley Springs Mennonite Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 23, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
