Donna Faye (Shull) Strother, 56, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
She was born May 26, 1966, and was a daughter of the late Donnie and Elsie (Wilfong) Shull.
Donna had worked for Bridgewater Retirement Community and was a member of the North River Baptist Church in Bridgewater.
On July 28, 1984, Donna was united in marriage to Franklin Strother, who survives.
Donna is also survived by two daughters, Melissa Turner and husband, Brian, of Mount Solon and Misti Strother of Harrisonburg; stepchildren, Kendall Campbell of Waynesboro and Kandace Campbell; brothers, William Todd (Chris) of Mount Solon, Robert Todd (Doris) of Bridgewater and Randall Casidy (Robin) of Stuarts Draft; sisters, Brenda Holland (Ed) of Green Springs, W.Va., Patricia Carper (Jay) of Linville and Gaitha Smith of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Keean Roman, Ka'zyan Turner, Calaya Turner, Camdyn Roman, Caedyn Roman, Kamiyah Williams, Kaeyonna Williams, Kylin Spears, and Layla Lazier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Donna's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with the Rev. Gerald Blair officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood-Ames Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.