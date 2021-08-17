Donna Funkhouser Simmons, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday evening, Aug. 14, 2021.
A daughter of the late Donald Eugene and Elizabeth Brown Funkhouser, she was born on Dec. 6, 1942, in Harrisonburg where she lived her entire life.
Donna graduated from Harrisonburg High School and attended Madison College, now James Madison University. She was previously employed at Dunham-Bush, but retired as a deputy clerk from the Rockingham County Circuit Court.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Catholic Church Soup Kitchen. Donna was always very generous in donating to various charities and organizations.
On March 16, 1985, she married Owen D. “Billy” Simmons Jr., who preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2001. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mildred “Millie” Funkhouser Turner and Wendell Turner.
She is survived by Toby, her precious pup and many dear special friends. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Hinton, with The Rev. Eddie Steele officiating. Burial will follow in the Dayton Cemetery. Friends will be received from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.