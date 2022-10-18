Donna Gay Norman Smith Hines, 78, was called home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after many years of enduring Alzheimer’s.
Donna was born in Broadway on Oct. 21, 1943, and was a daughter of the late James “Sonny” Franklin Norman Jr. and Beatrice Odessa Dove Norman. Preceding her in death were sisters, Lana Vance, Brenda Norman and Karen Whetzel and brother, James “Jimmy” Norman III.
She attended Broadway High School and at the age of 18 married the late Arlie Elwood Smith of Bergton. They were married for over 30 years. She is survived by a son, Eric Scott Smith and wife, Dee, of Staunton; her daughter, Dana Smith Moyer and husband, Jay, of McGaheysville; twin sisters, Natalie N. Didawick and Valerie N. Brett, both of Harrisonburg; a grandson, Ashby Blake Moyer of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a homemaker and doting mother to her small children. As they got older, she went on to be a CNA at various nursing homes throughout the area for over 27 years. She was known for her quick-wittedness, wonderful sense of humor and never-ending energy. She enjoyed decorating for every season and was a pet lover, rarely without a dog. She had a strong voice for those who didn’t, such as the elderly, the very young, and animals alike.
Her wishes were to be cremated and ashes spread over her family members at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway, where a private service will be held.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
A very special thank you goes to all the employees at Willow Estates in Penn Laird, where she resided for the last two years since leaving her home in Elkton.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or you local SPCA.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.