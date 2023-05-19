Donna Gayle Keiser Andes, 69, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side. She had been in declining health for the past few years.
She was born Aug. 16, 1953, and was a daughter of the late Owen and Marceline (Root) Keiser.
Donna had worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Halls Transport in Verona. She was a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church. Donna was an avid reader and had a great affection for their cats and dogs over the years. She loved visiting the mountains of Highland County and West Virginia. Donna and Fred enjoyed drives on the Blue Ridge Parkway and in Shenandoah National Park. She enjoyed going to the Keiser family reunions near Crew, Va. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother, aunts and uncles.
Donna and Fred were united in marriage on Oct. 21, 1972, and lovingly cared for each other for over 50 years.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sisters-in-law, Sharon Leaman and Pam Bowman and husband, Mark; brother-in-law, Steve Andes and wife, Ginny; several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Nancy Hanger; and brother-in-law, Daniel Leaman.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
A graveside service celebrating Donna's life will be held Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant View Lutheran Church Cemetery in Staunton with Pastor Steve Swartzenbruber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482 or Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family wishes to thank their neighbor, Linda, the Legacy Hospice for the great care and support shown to them the past few weeks, especially, Diane, Sarah and Angela. They would also like to thank Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation for their care and support.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, Va.
