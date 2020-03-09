Donna Lynn Trobaugh
Donna Lynn Trobaugh, 66, of Mount Crawford, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 31, 1953, and was a daughter of the late Phyllis Jean (Landes) Wheeler and Donald Staubus Wheeler.
Donna retired on July 1, 2019, from the Rockingham County School System, where she was a bus driver and teacher’s aide at Turner Ashby High School for 35 years. She was a member of the Mount Crawford United Methodist Church, where she served as lay leader, Sunday school superintendent, and sang in the church choir.
She graduated from Turner Ashby High School, class of 1971, and was inducted into the TA Sports Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Mount Crawford Cemetery Committee and had served on the Mount Crawford Town Council.
On June 12, 1971, she was united in marriage to Ronald Wayne Trobaugh.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Kevin Trobaugh and wife, Carolyn, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two granddaughters, Camilla and Clara Trobaugh; three sisters, Patricia Wheeler of Mount Solon, Janice Hilbert and husband, Eddie, of Bridgewater and Lisa Losh and husband, Larry, of Bridgewater and a brother, David Wheeler and wife, Linda, of Mount Solon. She is also survived by brother-in-law, BC Derrow of Mount Solon; mother-in-law, Frances Trobaugh of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Linda Rhodes and husband, Joe, of Mouut Crawford, and brother-in-law, Tom Trobaugh and wife, Juin, of Penn Laird; her special friend, Linda Maynard of Greencastle, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and Miss Donna’s TA family.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Derrow.
A service celebrating the life of Donna will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Turner Ashby High School with the Rev. Bertrand Griffin II and Pastor Russell Heinrich officiating. Burial will be private.
Friends may call anytime Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater and the family will receive friends following the service at Turner Ashby High School.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family House in Pittsburgh, 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 545, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Chicora Nursing Home, 612 North Main St., Butler, PA 16001 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
