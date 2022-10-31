Donna Marie Donovan Shafer, 63, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.
Mrs. Shafer was born July 12, 1959, in Rockingham County to Sylvia May Estep Donovan and the late Nelson Lickliter Donovan.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed her grandkids and the time she spent with them. She enjoyed cross stitching, attending gospel music concerts, and was affectionately known as a kind and loving person.
On Dec. 14, 1979, she married Harold Wayne Shafer, who survives.
In addition to her husband and mother, Mrs. Shafer is survived by her children, Laura May and husband, Jason, of Broadway, Harold Wayne Shafer Jr. and wife, Stephanie, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Dakota May, Nash May, Colt May, Nova May, Zachary Shafer and Rebekah Shafer; siblings, Barbara Ritchie and husband, Terry, of Claremont, N.C., Vicky Garrett and husband, Junior, of Wartburg, Tenn., Crystal Schell and husband, Kevin, of Singers Glen, Va.; and a brother-in-law, James Nesselrodt of Singers Glen, Va.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Shafer was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Nesselrodt.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at McMullen Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.