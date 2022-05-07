Donna Rhodes Brock, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
A daughter of the late Elon W. and Edna Toliver Rhodes, she was born on January 17, 1952 in Harrisonburg.
She attended Lucy F. Simms School and graduated from Harrisonburg High School and obtained her Bachelors Degree from Delaware State University.
She had been employed as a secretary in the Zoning Board office with the City of Harrisonburg.
Donna was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary Post #76 and was a former member of the Newtown Cemetery committee.
She was married to Thomas Woodrow Brock, who preceded her in death on September 6, 2015.
She is survived by two sisters, Lorra R. Hobbs, and husband, Jonathan of Catonsville, MD and Elaine R. Milan, and husband, Herbert, of Atlantic City, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Rev. Wilma White officiating.
The family and friends viewing will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Newtown Cemetery, in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.