Donna Stockbauer Wickenheiser, 71, of Bridgewater, Va., formerly of Lancaster, Pa., passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Lancaster, Pa., on Oct. 1, 1950, and was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Bash) Stockbauer.
She was united in marriage to John Wickenheiser Sr., who preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2015.
She is survived by her children, Jessica Wickenheiser of Rochester, N.Y., and John Wickenheiser and wife, Vicki, of Bridgewater, Va.; and two grandchildren, Isabelle Wickenheiser and John David Wickenheiser, both of Bridgewater, Va.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, Pa. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Journey Foundation, Lancaster Cancer Center, 703 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonfs.com.
